Coronavirus

Adm: Brett Giroir: 'We will not get control' of coronavirus if people refuse to wear masks

Giroir oversees the Trump administration's coronavirus testing efforts
WASHINGTON -- A member of the White House coronavirus task force said Sunday that despite a surge in cases across the country, the situation "is not out of control.''

Brett Giroir told ABC's "This Week" it's going to take "a lot of effort and everybody's going to have to do their part'' to combat the pandemic.

And the assistant secretary at the Health and Human Services Department said that "we have to have people wearing a mask in public. It's absolutely essential.''

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump was seen wearing a mask in public for the first time Saturday.



Giroir said that officials would like to see something like 90 percent of people wearing a mask in public in areas that are hot spots.

He said that "if we don't have that, we will not get control of the virus.'' Giroir says there's no downside to wearing a mask.

When Giroir was asked about whether states that are seeing a spike in cases should consider more stringent lockdowns, he said, "Everything should be on the table."

And looking ahead, Giroir said it's possible that the situation "could be worse in the fall" and he thinks that in the fall "we're going to need tens of millions of more tests a month." He also said there's some data that people can get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time and "that's not really good."

EMBED More News Videos

As of Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. tops 3.2 million, with more than 134,000 deaths.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Japanese officials demand action as 61 US Marines infected
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
Churches and COVID-19: Some outbreaks, many challenges
Lake Zurich HS COVID-19 testing site opens after students test positive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
47 shot, 7 fatally so far in Chicago weekend violence
IL reports 1,195 new COVID-19 cases as city enters 1st weekend since quarantine order
COVID-19 pandemic leads to new generation of plant, garden lovers
Viral photo sparks movement to empower Black men
Churches and COVID-19: Some outbreaks, many challenges
Police search for car used in slaying of girl, 13, in Austin
Lake Zurich HS COVID-19 testing site opens after students test positive
Show More
Chicago Ramen, Menya Goku reopen
US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot
Destination concert parties help curb the urge for a vacation
2020 Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed
More TOP STORIES News