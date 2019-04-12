Bridgeport, Armour Square struck by rash of burglaries

3100 Block of South Shields Avenue on March 14 between 5-10 p.m.

2600 Block of South Shields Avenue on March 24 at 7:39 p.m.

2700 Block of South Wallace on March 26 between the hours of 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

2900 Block of South Union on March 26 at 7:37 p.m.

460 Block of West 28th Place on March 27 8:15 a.m.

2900 Block of South Wells on March 27 between the hours of 11:50 a.m.-2:58 p.m.

400 Block of West 27th Street on April 2 at 5:45 p.m.

2900 Block of South Union on April 10 between the hours of 9:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are warning residents of Chicago's Bridgeport and Armour Square neighborhoods to be on alert after a string of burglaries over the past month.At least eight residences in those neighborhoods have been burglarized since March 14, according to Chicago police:Police did not provide any descriptive information on suspects related to these incidents, but said they believe that the same person or people are responsible.Besides the locations being similar, some witnesses also reported seeing a black pickup truck or tow truck in the area about the time of the burglary, police said."Our detectives are investigating every burglary in the area and asking residents to keep their doors locked and keep your area well-lit at night," Officer Michelle Tannehill said. "When you do leave your house during the day makesure your door is locked your windows are locked and if you have any broken windows get fixed so the burglars don't get in."Area Central detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8382.