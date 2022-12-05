CPD investigating arson incidents; suspect caught on video starting Bridgeport fires, police say

Chicago police are investigating two Bridgeport arson incidents on Halsted and Lituanicia in which a suspect was caught on video starting fires.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is now underway into two cases of arson in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood.

Chicago police said the incidents happened last Sunday night at West 33rd Street and South Lituanicia Avenue and 28th and Halsted streets.

In both cases, police said the suspect was caught on surveillance pouring an accelerant and then starting the fires.

But so far, no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as an 18- to 30-year-old man, wearing a long black winter coat with fur around the hood and a black pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Bureau of Detectives - Arson Section at (312) 746-7618.

