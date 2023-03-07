Chicago shooting: FOID card holder, 76, fatally shoots man during argument in Bridgeport, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 76-year-old FOID card holder fatally shot a man during an argument on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the Bridgeport neighborhood's 3100 block of South May Street at about 9:40 a.m., police said.

A man, 76, was arguing with another man in his 40s or 50s. The older man then shot fired shots, striking the younger man in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the older man was taken into custody and transported to Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in good condition for an evaluation.

No other injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood