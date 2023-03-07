WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
deadly shooting

Chicago shooting: FOID card holder, 76, fatally shoots man during argument in Bridgeport, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 6:49PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 76-year-old FOID card holder fatally shot a man during an argument on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened in the Bridgeport neighborhood's 3100 block of South May Street at about 9:40 a.m., police said.

A man, 76, was arguing with another man in his 40s or 50s. The older man then shot fired shots, striking the younger man in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the older man was taken into custody and transported to Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in good condition for an evaluation.

No other injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW