Bridgeport fire leaves at least 4 Chicago firefighters hurt

Mayday 2 11. 27th Lowe. All members are accounted for. At least four being transported. Non life threatening injuries. Fire not yet under control. pic.twitter.com/a1kHNrSCkt — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 19, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire in Chicago's South Side Bridgeport neighborhood Friday morning left at least four firefighters injured.The fire broke out about 7:15 a.m. in a building near 27th Street and Lowe Avenue.At least one Chicago firefighter was seen being taken from the scene on a stretcher, condition unknown.Chopper7HD was over the blaze, and large flames were visible.Chicago fire officials said at least four firefighters were being taken to get medical care, but their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.It was not immediately clear how the fire began.