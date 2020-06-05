Mayor Lightfoot responds after alleged 'vigilantes' spotted in Bridgeport

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that so-called "vigilantes" will not be tolerated in Chicago.

Lightfoot responded to reports of people walking around the Bridgeport neighborhood with bats after a peaceful protest Wednesday night.

RELATED: Local Market grocery store in South Shore reopens after residents keep looters out

"It is absolutely not appropriate for people to take up arms, bats, pipes - whatever, and patrolling neighborhoods," Lightfoot said. "We've seen that end with tragic results across the country, and we're not about to allow that practice to happen here in Chicago."

The mayor said if there is an issue, people should call 911.
Related topics:
chicagobridgeportriotprotestlori lightfootlooting
