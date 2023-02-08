Man, 71, dead after pickup truck crashes into pool near Bridgeview Park District: spokesman

A Bridgeview crash left a 71-year-old man dead near 81st Street and Beloit Avenue; a pickup truck went into a pool, a village spokesman said.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A 71-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup truck into a pool in south suburban Bridgeview, a village spokesman said.

The man was driving in the area of 81st Street and Beloit Avenue about 6 a.m. when he had a health episode while returning from the hospital, spokesman Ray Hanania said.

He lost control of his car and crashed into a pool near the Bridgeview Park District, the spokesman said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

The man was not immediately identified.

The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team is responding to assist in the investigation.