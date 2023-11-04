WATCH LIVE

3 men found fatally shot in Brighton Park, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, November 4, 2023 10:50AM
CHICAGO -- Three men were fatally shot in Brighton Park early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers found two men in a red Dodge SUV and a third man on the ground near the car at about 1:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 39th Place, police said.

The first man was shot in the head and the second suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The third man found outside the car had a gunshot wound to the back of his head. They were all pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The three men's names and ages weren't immediately reported, but authorities said they were all approximately 20 to 30 years old.

No one has been arrested, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

