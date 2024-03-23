Illinois primary voters reject 'Bring Chicago Home' referendum to fund homeless services, AP reports

As voters weighed the Bring Chicago Home pros and cons to change real estate transfer tax structure, the referendum appeared to be headed for defeat.

CHICAGO -- Chicago voters have rejected a one-time real estate tax on properties over $1 million to pay for services for homeless people.

It's a loss for first-term Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who championed the so-called "mansion tax."

The proposal would have incrementally raised the city's real estate transfer tax on properties valued at more than $1 million. Supporters estimated it would have generated $100 million annually for homeless services, including for mental health care. There are roughly 68,000 homeless people in Chicago on any given night.

The measure also pitched lowering the transfer tax on properties under $1 million, which represents the vast majority of home sales in the nation's third-largest city.

Opponents, including real estate groups, argued the tax unfairly targets commercial properties and business as downtown is still rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. They initially won their lawsuit targeting the measure on constitutional grounds, but it was overturned by an appeals court. The Illinois Supreme Court declined their motion for an appeal.

Bring Chicago Home organizers released a statement Friday night after the Associated Pressed called the referendum results:

"In 2017, a group of Chicago Coalition for the Homeless grassroots leaders with lived experience of homelessness first developed the idea of what became Bring Chicago Home. Since that first day, we have collectively fought for the revenue we need to provide the permanent housing and services the people experiencing homelessness in Chicago need.



We spent years building a broad coalition made up of people with lived experience of homelessness, union members, faith leaders, social service providers, community organizations, and grassroots volunteers. From landlords sending intimidating emails to tenants to a legal challenge attempting to invalidate the results, the realtors, corporate landlords, and mega-developers fought us at every turn, but we always had the will and power of the people on our side.



These election results did not end the fight. Instead, they amplify our commitment to finding solutions for housing insecurity and addressing homelessness.



And so, while we are disappointed in the results, we continue to stay focused on what matters most: the building of a long-term movement for housing justice, with, for, and by the 68,000 Chicagoans experiencing homelessness in one of the richest cities in the world. We invite all who share this vision to join us for the next chapter. The fight for housing justice continues because housing is a human right."