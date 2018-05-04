Brinks truck drops at least $600K on Indiana highway

An armored truck that burst open sent at least $600,000 of cash flying onto a highway in Indiana.

INDIANA --
Drivers in Indiana received a highway surprise when they spotted hundreds of thousand of dollars in cash flying everywhere.

The money came from an Brinks armored truck that burst open, sending a reported $600,000 in cash flying everywhere.

State police said drivers clamored to pick up cash on the interstate after the back doors of the truck swung open.

State police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine says investigators don't know exactly how much cash was in the truck when its lost its load about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 on the city's southwest side. Perrine said it was definitely hundreds of thousands.

Officers blocked traffic as they helped collect money along the highway.

Perrine said an undetermined amount remains unaccounted for as some drivers stopped to scoop up cash.

Legally, finders keepers doesn't apply here. But ask yourself, what would you do?

Perrine said anyone who picked up the money could be charged with theft and he urged them to contact state police to return it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
