Detroit freeway shooting kills boy, 2; multiple arrests made

DETROIT -- Multiple arrests have been made after 2-year-old Brison Christian, the nephew of a Detroit police officer, was gunned down on an interstate, authorities said.Brison and his family were traveling on Interstate 75 in Detroit when shots were fired at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Michigan State Police said.Brison's father, Brian Christian, said he saw a man holding a gun in a passing car,The Christians pulled over and noticed both of their children were shot, police said.Brison, who loved SpongeBob and Oreos, was "bleeding from his head with his head down,"Brison was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.His 9-year-old brother was hospitalized in serious condition and later released, police said."The hardest thing ever is for my son to be literally dying in my arms and me being a father and I can't protect him," Christian told WXYZ."I wanted with everything in me to see him grow up," Christian said.State police said Tuesday that "multiple" suspects were in custody but no charges had been filed. Police declined to comment to ABC News Monday on how many people were arrested or on a possible motive. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the case is "under review.""This heinous crime has sent shockwaves throughout our community and our department is devastated and mourning," Detroit Interim Police Chief James White said in a statement."I am devoted to bringing local law enforcement leaders together at the table to put an end to the senseless violence plaguing our community," White said. "Little Brison deserved a chance to grow up."State police said local and federal law enforcement are helping with the ongoing investigation."We are still asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact 734.287.5000 or 855.MICH-TIP," state police said.