Drag Mafia is serving up tea in Philadelphia for Pride Month

EMBED <>More Videos

Drag Mafia is serving up tea in Philadelphia for Pride Month

PHILADELPHIA -- At Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse Square, you can sip tea while you savor petite sandwiches, pastries, and rainbow-colored cakes -- all in celebration of Pride Month.

It's afternoon tea with lots of kicks, splits and dips, as the girls from Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia put on a show.


For $55 you can enjoy an all-you-can eat menu. For an extra $10, you can enjoy bottomless cocktails.


A portion of the proceeds benefits the William Way LGBT Community Center. The Sofitel also has hall of LGBTQIA+ flags on display.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
TOP STORIES
Mariano's stabbing victim describes attack by woman linked to 2 others
Child dies after being pulled from retention pond in Northbrook
Phishing scammers target IL Secretary of State, IDES
Drum magazines bring throwback threat to Chicago gun violence
Wife of Bulls, White Sox chairman dies
74 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: More showers, storms Tuesday
Show More
17 shot, 2 fatally, in 2 Chicago mass shootings
Family mourns loss of patriarch killed in Gary gas station robbery
Gas prices are high, and likely to stay that way
Death toll rises to 11 at site of collapsed Florida building
Chicago's top cop points finger at courts amid violence surge
More TOP STORIES News