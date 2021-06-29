Drag Mafia is serving up tea in Philadelphia for Pride Month

PHILADELPHIA -- At Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse Square, you can sip tea while you savor petite sandwiches, pastries, and rainbow-colored cakes -- all in celebration of Pride Month.It's afternoon tea with lots of kicks, splits and dips, as the girls from Brittany Lynn's Drag Mafia put on a show.For $55 you can enjoy an all-you-can eat menu. For an extra $10, you can enjoy bottomless cocktails.A portion of the proceeds benefits the William Way LGBT Community Center. The Sofitel also has hall of LGBTQIA+ flags on display.