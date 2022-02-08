WLS-TV (ABC7) Broadcast Technology/IT internship - Summer/Fall 2022

Job Description
ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage, signature local events and programming, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.
Responsibilities
A day in the life...
The internship program is designed to provide students with an on-site educational experience that complements their academic studies. Interns will have an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operations of a major market, television station, gaining firsthand experience in a broadcast technical environment.
Some of your projects with the Broadcast Technology/IT team may include:Networking
-Computer hardware/software deployment and troubleshooting
-Preventative maintenance
-Broadcast automation systems
-IP transmission systems
-Help desk requests resolution
-System installations
Basic Qualifications
What you bring to the role...
-Basic understanding of broadcast or IT processes
-Love of troubleshooting and interest in problem solving
-Attention to detail
-Ability to document in methodical detailed manner
-Basic knowledge of Microsoft products and operating systems
-Flexibility and ability to multitask in a fast paced environment
Preferred Qualifications
-Majoring in Computer Science, IT, Technology, Engineering, Radio/Television/Film
-Understanding of Information Technology as well as the broadcast industry
-Basic computer troubleshooting
Required Education
-Enrolled as a junior, senior or graduate student in an accredited college/university in the semester prior to the internship or graduated within the past 6 months
Additional Information
Internship Eligibility
-All students must possess unrestricted work authorization
-All students must be at least 18 years old
-You must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university and taking at least one class - OR - be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last 6 months - OR - be currently participating in the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program or Disney Professional Internship Program in order to qualify for this internship.
-All candidates must be available to work 18-20 hours per week during a Monday through Sunday schedule (hours and days to be determined by your supervisor, and could include nights, weekends and holidays) and have a consistent, and reliable work schedule throughout the session.
-All candidates must be able to work in the Chicago office and provide their own housing and transportation for the duration of the internship
-All candidates must be available from May/June 2022 through January 2023
Required Materials:
-Résumé (outlining all of your required qualifications)
To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 922084BR
WLS-TV (ABC7) Broadcast Technology/IT internship - Summer/Fall 2022
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
TOP STORIES
Show More