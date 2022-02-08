abc7chicago jobs

WLS-TV (ABC7) Broadcast Technology/IT internship - Summer/Fall 2022

Job Description
ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage, signature local events and programming, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.

Responsibilities
A day in the life...
The internship program is designed to provide students with an on-site educational experience that complements their academic studies. Interns will have an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operations of a major market, television station, gaining firsthand experience in a broadcast technical environment.
Some of your projects with the Broadcast Technology/IT team may include:Networking
-Computer hardware/software deployment and troubleshooting
-Preventative maintenance
-Broadcast automation systems
-IP transmission systems
-Help desk requests resolution
-System installations

Basic Qualifications
What you bring to the role...

-Basic understanding of broadcast or IT processes
-Love of troubleshooting and interest in problem solving
-Attention to detail
-Ability to document in methodical detailed manner
-Basic knowledge of Microsoft products and operating systems
-Flexibility and ability to multitask in a fast paced environment

Preferred Qualifications
-Majoring in Computer Science, IT, Technology, Engineering, Radio/Television/Film
-Understanding of Information Technology as well as the broadcast industry
-Basic computer troubleshooting

Required Education
-Enrolled as a junior, senior or graduate student in an accredited college/university in the semester prior to the internship or graduated within the past 6 months

Additional Information
Internship Eligibility
-All students must possess unrestricted work authorization
-All students must be at least 18 years old
-You must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university and taking at least one class - OR - be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last 6 months - OR - be currently participating in the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program or Disney Professional Internship Program in order to qualify for this internship.
-All candidates must be available to work 18-20 hours per week during a Monday through Sunday schedule (hours and days to be determined by your supervisor, and could include nights, weekends and holidays) and have a consistent, and reliable work schedule throughout the session.
-All candidates must be able to work in the Chicago office and provide their own housing and transportation for the duration of the internship
-All candidates must be available from May/June 2022 through January 2023

Required Materials:
-Résumé (outlining all of your required qualifications)

To apply, please log on to: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID # 922084BR
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Creative Services/Promotions Internship - Summer/Fall 2022
Investigative Internship - Summer/Fall 2022
Job: Broadcast IT Associate
Job: Broadcast IT Specialist
TOP STORIES
IL schools thrown into confusion after judge's mask ruling
Governor's press conference upstaged by Dan Ryan shooting
Gary police officer shot; 1 suspect in custody, another on run
2 young men killed in Batavia crash ID'd; family of 3 injured
Carvana wants to build massive tower in Skokie migratory bird path
Chicago police expand carjacking taskforce
Chicago banker who sought Trump administration job sentenced to prison
Show More
Josh Groban talks 2022 'Harmony' tour coming to Chicago area
Valentine's Day flowers: Order early, prepare to pay more
Uber alerts will reminder riders to wear seat belts in backseat
IL reports 4,701 new COVID cases, 31 deaths
Powerball Wisconsin: WI couple claims $316M prize
More TOP STORIES News