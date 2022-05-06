'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' plays at James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" is playing at the Nederlander Theatre through May 14."People underestimate dance, and what the body can say without the voice sometimes," Choreographer Sonya Tayeh said. "I mess with momentum a lot, the stop-and-go energy, the sensual tension."Producer Bill Damaschke discussed what viewers can expect from the performance."I think they'll take away, of course, the spectacle, the choreography and the gorgeous sets and costumes, but also, the love and the romance and the Bohemian spirit."Courtney Reed, who plays "Satine," talked about the company putting on the musical."This company is spectacular. It's the best of the best, off-stage and on with true hearts and it's a spectacle you've never seen before," Reed said. "You're gonna blink and it's going to be over. You will absolutely enjoy the show from start to finish."Conor Ryan, who plays "Christian," also weighed in."Don't miss this chance to come back to get back into the theater in-person," Ryan said. "It's time to turn the lights back on and come check out 'Moulin Rouge!'"