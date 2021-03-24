Bronzeville crash leaves driver, CPD officer hurt

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer suffered minor injuries after a driver blew a red light and crashed into the officer's squad car Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.The 33-year-old female driver was westbound on 47th Street when she drove through a red light at Michigan Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.Her car hit a southbound squad car about 5:45 a.m., police said. The officer went to a hospital with a wrist injury and facial lacerations.The woman went to St. Bernard Hospital with leg pain, police said.She was given citations for operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed and disobeying a traffic light.