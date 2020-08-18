Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot in Bronzeville drive-by, police say

CHICAGO -- Two teens were shot Monday in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.

A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were on the sidewalk about 7:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 42nd Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The girl was hit in the leg and foot and was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
