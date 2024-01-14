Chicago shooting: Man shot while driving in Bronzeville, police say

A man crashed his car after he was shot while driving early Sunday in Bronzeville on South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

A man crashed his car after he was shot while driving early Sunday in Bronzeville on South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

A man crashed his car after he was shot while driving early Sunday in Bronzeville on South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

A man crashed his car after he was shot while driving early Sunday in Bronzeville on South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while driving on the South Side early Sunday.

He after being shot, the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened after midnight near 40th Street and South Wabash Avenue, in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 33-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound in his back, police said.

Officers said a weapon was found at the scene. No one was in custody.

No further information was immediately available.