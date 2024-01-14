Chicago shooting: Man shot while driving in Bronzeville, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while driving on the South Side early Sunday.
He after being shot, the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car, Chicago police said.
The shooting happened after midnight near 40th Street and South Wabash Avenue, in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
The 33-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound in his back, police said.
Officers said a weapon was found at the scene. No one was in custody.
No further information was immediately available.