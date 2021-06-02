chicago shooting

Bronzeville shooting leaves 1 dead, another hurt, Chicago police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Shooting: 1 person killed, another wounded in Bronzeville, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The pair were standing outside about 5:55 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Prairie Avenue when a vehicle pulled out of a nearby alley and someone from inside began firing shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released.

The other, 49, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition was serious, police said.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechicago shootingfatal shootingman injuredgun violencechicago violenceman killedman shotperson killed
CHICAGO SHOOTING
32 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago shootings Memorial Day weekend
Chicago murders, shooting victims down last month compared to 2020
32 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago shootings Memorial Day weekend
17 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber driver shot in Cicero ID'd as father of 3
1 firefighter killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Calif. fire station
Chicago lifts quarantine, testing requirements for all travelers
President Obama makes surprise South Side visit
2 shot in parking lot outside North Aurora grocery store
Before Tulsa Massacre, Chicago saw its own deadly race riots
32 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago shootings Memorial Day weekend
Show More
Former IL state trooper sues MN State Patrol over 'humiliating' arrest
IL college athletes step closer to profiting from endorsements
Chicago athletes applaud Osaka's decision to prioritize mental health
Disney's 'Launchpad' series puts diverse stories on screen
IL reports 401 COVID cases, 8 deaths
More TOP STORIES News