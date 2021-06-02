Bronzeville shooting leaves 1 dead, another hurt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Bronzeville on the South Side.The pair were standing outside about 5:55 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Prairie Avenue when a vehicle pulled out of a nearby alley and someone from inside began firing shots, Chicago police said.One man, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released.The other, 49, was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition was serious, police said.No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.