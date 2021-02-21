domestic violence

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman, 2 children during domestic dispute in Bronzeville

CHICAGO -- A woman and two children were injured after a man attacked them with a knife during a domestic dispute late Saturday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The incident happened about 11:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

A man became physically violent and attacked a 43-year-old woman during a domestic dispute, police said. During the altercation, the man also attacked two girls, 14 and 6, police said.

The man was arrested at the scene, according to police.

The woman suffered a laceration wound to the hand and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Both girls suffered laceration wounds to the back and were taken to Comer's Children's Hospital, police said.

Chicago fire officials have not yet released information on the condition of the woman and children.

