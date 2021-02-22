domestic violence

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman, 3 girls in Bronzeville: police

CHICAGO -- A man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a woman and three girls Saturday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Kalemate Muhammad was arrested Saturday night after stabbing his family members inside a home in the 4400 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police said Muhammad became violent and attacked the 43-year-old woman, wounding her in the hand, police said. Three girls, 17, 13 and 6, were also stabbed and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where they were in serious condition.

The woman was in good condition, police said.

Muhammad, 59, was charged with four counts of aggravated battery, one count of attempted murder, child endangerment and damage to property, police said.

He was expected to appear in bond court Monday.

