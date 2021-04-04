Pets & Animals

Wisconsin woman jailed for dragging parent's 5-month-old English bulldog puppy to death

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A Brookfield woman will spend a year in jail for dragging a puppy to its death.

Rebecca Schroederus, 48, dragged her parent's 5-month-old English bulldog, Dolly, through the grass and pavement during a walk, causing the dog to bleed from its mouth and eventually die, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

She was charged in August 2019 with felony mistreatment of animals.

She pleaded no contest on March 10 in exchange for prosecutors dropping several felony bail jumping charges and a retail theft count.

She was sentenced on March 24.
