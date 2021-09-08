brookfield zoo

Brookfield Zoo giving animals COVID-19 vaccine

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- Animals at Brookfield Zoo in suburban Chicago are getting their own COVID-19 vaccinations.

Primates, small carnivores, big cats and bears will be among the first to get shots.

"We know a variety of animal species can transmit and become sick from coronaviruses," said Dr. Mike Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine at the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages the zoo.

"Vaccinating animals is not only important for their own health, but healthy animals help keep humans healthy, too," he said.

Similar shots have started at the Detroit Zoo and other zoos in the U.S. Like humans, the animals will get two doses three weeks apart.

The vaccine, made by Zoetis, has been authorized by the federal government and Illinois officials.
