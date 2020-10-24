brookfield zoo

Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Halloween treat-filled pumpkins and gourds

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- No tricks, just treats for some of the animals at Brookfield Zoo this Halloween.

This week, animal care staff carved out pumpkins and other gourds and filled them with all sorts of favorites.

"As part of the Chicago Zoological Society's Center for the Science of Animal Care and Welfare, staff are always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals at Brookfield Zoo," a release said. "One way is by providing them with enrichment items they normally do not receive on a regular basis, including pumpkins."

Tallulah, a tamandua had hers filled with some tasty mealworms, while four-year-old African lion brothers Brutus and Titus feasted on beef bones and meat.

The large cats like a variety of spices sprinkled on their gourds. Others enjoy the actual pumpkin, staffers said.
