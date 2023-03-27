WATCH LIVE

Brookfield Zoo visitors can now meet new silverback gorilla, Jontu

Monday, March 27, 2023 6:25PM
The Brookfield Zoo says its new silverback gorilla Jontu is a calm and even-keeled leader.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Visitors to the Brookfield Zoo can meet its new resident, a 26-year-old western lowland gorilla named Jontu.

Jontu came to the zoo in February. Now that he's acclimated to his new surroundings, Jontu is ready to make his debut.

Jontu is a silverback gorilla, which are known for maintaining harmony and breaking up disputes if needed. He was brought to Brookfield from the St. Louis Zoo to be a leader in the gorilla troop. The Brookfield Zoo says Jontu is a very calm and even-keeled leader.

The entire gorilla family, Jontu included, can be seen in the Tropic World primate habitat. Brookfield Zoo announced the habitat will get a two-acre expansion with new indoor and outdoor features.

Visitors will still be able to see the animals in Tropic World.

