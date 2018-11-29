Man charged with killing brother's family in Colts Neck, New Jersey

COLTS NECK, New Jersey --
The brother of a man whose entire family was found killed and their Colts Neck home set on fire is now charged with their murders.

Paul Caneiro, 51, was also previously charged with setting fire to his own house in Ocean Township with his wife and two daughters inside.

They were not hurt.

Police have charged Paul Caneiro in the murders of his 50-year-old brother Keith, 45-year-old sister-in-law Jennifer, his 11-year-old nephew Jesse and 8-year-old niece Sophia.

Paul Caneiro faces four counts of murder, one count of firearm possession, one count of knife possession, and one count of aggravated assault, according to court records.

As of now, he is the only suspect in the homicides.

The Monmouth prosecutor is expected to deliver an update on the investigation Thursday morning.
