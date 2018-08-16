Brother-in-law charged in murder of Northfield attorney denied bond

EMBED </>More Videos

A Winnetka man facing murder charges for shooting a prominent Chicago attorney is due in court Thursday afternoon.

Megan Hickey
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Winnetka man charged with murdering his brother-in-law, a prominent Chicago attorney, was denied bond in a court appearance on Thursday.

Police said John Gately III shot and killed prominent lawyer Steve Shapiro in his Northfield home.

Gately, 66, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Shapiro.

Prosecutors said Gately is the brother of Shaprio's wife and went to confront her Monday about a money issue. Prosecutors said that Gately's sister had been paying his bills.

When he arrived, he confronted Shaprio, who would not let him see his sister. Prosecutors said Gately shot Shapiro and then went into the home in the 200-block of Latrobe Avenue.

Gately tried shooting his sister, but the gun misfired, prosecutors said. She was able to run out of the house and call 911.

Police said Gately ran from the home into some nearby woods and then back to his apartment near Tower and Green Bay roads in Winnetka. SWAT teams rolled in and Gately was taken into custody soon after.

The 72-year-old attorney was a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm where he was the founder and senior member of his firm's Supreme Court and Appellate practice.

In a court appearance on Thursday, a judge denied bond for Gately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingdeadly shootingmurderNorthfieldWinnetka
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Charges announced in slaying of Northfield attorney
Attorney fatally shot in Northfield; suspect arrested after Winnetka standoff
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Teen stabbed, set on fire, run over in West Chicago; 3 charged
2 charged in string of Lincoln Park robberies
Van Dyke pre-trial continues; McDonald's mom spoke with judge
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Man found dead in Loop hotel locker room
Illinois ramps up penalties for texting while driving
Bodies of pregnant Colorado woman, 2 daughters found; husband charged
Show More
David Rothenberg, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
Some oat cereals, granola test positive for weed killer ingredient
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Charges pending against suspect in fatal Schaumburg crash
More News