Brother-in-law charged in murder of Northfield attorney denied bond

A Winnetka man charged with murdering his brother-in-law, a prominent Chicago attorney, was denied bond in a court appearance on Thursday.Police said John Gately III shot and killed prominent lawyer Steve Shapiro in his Northfield home.Gately, 66, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Shapiro.Prosecutors said Gately is the brother of Shaprio's wife and went to confront her Monday about a money issue. Prosecutors said that Gately's sister had been paying his bills.When he arrived, he confronted Shaprio, who would not let him see his sister. Prosecutors said Gately shot Shapiro and then went into the home in the 200-block of Latrobe Avenue.Gately tried shooting his sister, but the gun misfired, prosecutors said. She was able to run out of the house and call 911.Police said Gately ran from the home into some nearby woods and then back to his apartment near Tower and Green Bay roads in Winnetka. SWAT teams rolled in and Gately was taken into custody soon after.The 72-year-old attorney was a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm where he was the founder and senior member of his firm's Supreme Court and Appellate practice.In a court appearance on Thursday, a judge denied bond for Gately.