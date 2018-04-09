Brother of hockey bus crash victim shares talents beyond the ice

EMBED </>More Videos

''Good Morning America'' has the latest on the hockey team bus crash that killed 15 people in Canada. (Good Morning America)

The younger brother of 21-year-old hockey player Stephen Wack wanted to share a lasting memory of his brother following his tragic passing in the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash.


Justin Wack wanted people to know that his brother was a talented video producer who spent countless hours on his craft. He tweeted a video produced by Stephen titled "My Year 2017 (Sam Kolder inspired)" in hopes of having it shared during a tribute to the victims on the CBC. The network showed the video during their April 7 broadcast of CBC News Alberta.


Stephen was among 15 people who were killed in the bus crash in Humboldt, Saskatchewan on Friday, April 6. The victims included 10 players, ranging in age from 16 to 21, and five personnel, ranging in age from 18 to 59.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashcrashcanadau.s. & worldhockeytraffic fatalities
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News