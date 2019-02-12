MORENO VALLEY, Calif. --Two brothers have been arrested in connection with missing Moreno Valley teenager Aranda Briones, booking records show.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department booking information shows that Owen Skyler Shover, 18, was arrested on suspicion of murder, and Gary Anthony Shover, 21, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.
There was no bail information listed for the two men, who were both arrested on Monday. According to Aranda's family, Aranda and the two suspects are friends.
Aranda was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 13 near the Moreno Valley Community Park at Frederick and Cottonwood , according to her brother, Daniel.
She was dropped off there to be with one of her friends and she was last seen getting into a gray four-door car, but the family isn't sure who was driving. So far, there have been no signs of Aranda.
Since her disappearance, authorities have been combing through surveillance video and called in help from human trafficking investigators and the FBI to locate the 16-year-old.
Aranda is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, has brown hair and hazel/green eyes and has a unique mark on her chin. She also has a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a white and blue jacket, a dark shirt and dark jeans.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is following up with a number of leads, and investigators are searching through footage of Moreno Valley's citywide camera system.
Anyone with information can contact Investigator David Drexler at the Moreno Valley Police Department at (951)486-6700 or the Riverside County Sheriff's Department after hours dispatch at (951)247-8700.
A tip line has also been established where callers can leave anonymous information: (951) 247-8700.