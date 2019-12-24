Brown Line service resumes at Paulina after gas leak

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO -- Brown Line trains are stopping at the Paulina Station in Lakevew again after an investigation into a gas leak disrupted service Monday on the North Side.

Crews responded to calls of a leak about 3:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Paulina, according to Chicago Fire Department officials. A HazMat team was called to the scene.

Trains were running but not stopping at the Paulina Station because of the investigation, but normal service resumed about 7 p.m., the CTA said.
