CTA's Brown Line resumes with delays after vehicle fleeing police hits train in Albany Park, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A car collided with a Brown Line train during a police pursuit Saturday night in Albany Park, leading to serious injuries for the driver.The driver of the car, a 38-year-old man, sped away from a traffic stop about 8:20 p.m. and drove through a gate crossing in the 4600 block of North Albany Avenue and into the train, Chicago police said.The driver was seriously injured in the crash and taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Chicago fire officials said, and a passenger in the car was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition.Police said the train's conductor was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, as well, but no passengers on the train were hurt.The driver was expected to face charges, police said.The crash caused significant delays on the Brown Line and shuttle buses were provided to riders between the impacted stations, according to the CTA.Normal service resumed with residual delays around 2 a.m. Sunday.