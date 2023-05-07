7 dead, up to 6 injured after car runs into pedestrians in Brownsville, TX; alleged driver arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Seven people are dead in Brownsville, Texas, after a car ran into pedestrians Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. near the Ozanam Center in Brownsville, a representative from the Brownsville Police Department told ABC News.

In addition to those who died, up to six people are being treated for serious and minor injuries at the hospital, according to police.

Police have a male suspect in custody, authorities said.

The driver is in the hospital being treated and under 24-hour guard watch, police said. Tests are currently being performed to check for alcohol and drug use, police said.

Investigators did not comment on a possible motive or whether the crash was intentional.