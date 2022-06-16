Community & Events

Brunch Run to support cancer fighters Imerman Angels

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Brunch Run to support cancer fighters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mimosa is your reward for running a 5K this weekend on the lakefront.

A group is from Imerman Angels, a cancer support group in Chicago, stopped by outside ABC7's State Street Studio.

Stephanie Lieber, the, executive director, spoke about the 5K and how it benefits Imerman Angels.

Imerman Angels Brunch Run 5K
Saturday, June 18, 8:30 a.m.

Montrose Harbor, 4400 N. Lake Shore Dr.

For more information, visit imermanangels.org.
