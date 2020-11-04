Large brush fire burning near I-80/94 in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A large brush fire is spreading in the area of 25th Avenue and Clark Road in Gary, Indiana.Chopper7 was over the scene around 3 p.m. Wednesday, where the Lake County Sheriff's helicopter was seen dumping water on the flames.A large plume of smoke could be seen over nearby Interstate 80/94. Two lanes on each side of the highway are closed as crews attempt to control the fire.ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said wind gusts of over 30 mph have been reported in the area and relative humidity is in the 30% range, which is dry.The area also has not seen substantial rain in over a week and much of the vegetation has died and dried out, Mowry said.