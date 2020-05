Ben's Bubble Show dazzles Windy City LIVE

Ben Jimenez amazed the Windy City LIVE audience with his magic-infused bubble show!Jimenez turned his hobby into a career and has been making bubbles for nearly 10 years.He further developed his bubble-making skills after watching YouTube videos.Ben's Bubble Show is available to perform at schools, libraries, offices and private events throughout the Chicagoland area.He offers four different kinds of bubble shows: indoor entertainment, indoor edu-tainment (science themed show), corporate events, and outdoor shows.Visit Ben's website to book him for your next event.