homicide

Bucks County, Pennsylvania woman admits to shooting partner in head, hiding body in bedroom: police

Bucks County murder: Couple owned local pizza shop together
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bucks woman admits to shooting partner, hiding body in bedroom: Police

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested and charged after police found the body of her longtime partner wrapped in a blue tarp inside the couple's bedroom.

Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, is charged with shooting and killing Giovanni Gallina, 65, at the couple's home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The pair owned a local pizza restaurant together.

Authorities said the investigation began when Gallina's son, who lives in Italy, reported that he had not heard from his father since March 16.

Tolomello said Gallina was out of town and never reported Gallina missing to any law enforcement agency, investigators said.

During those two weeks, employees and neighbors say everything seemed normal.

"I never heard them fighting. I mean I never even heard any gunshots or anything, which is crazy because I'm right next to them," said neighbor Jessica Gabryelewicz.

Police said when they went to the couple's home on Tuesday night to execute a search warrant, Tolomello said she shot Gallina in self-defense after he was allegedly strangling her in bed.

She also told police his body was wrapped up in a bedroom.

RELATED: Accused killer used hammer to murder 2 men, hold woman in Gresham apartment for 8 days: prosecutors
Police said she later admitted to shooting Gallina once in the head on March 16.

While searching the home, police found the body wrapped in a blue tarp inside the couple's master bedroom.



According to investigators, Tolomello said she paid someone $350 in cash to dig a hole about 20 feet from her home. She later confessed the hole was for Gallina. She specified measurements that would fit Gallina's body.

Investigators say she also asked a person for "any tricks" to get rid of a skunk smell in her garage. She told authorities it was to cover the smell of Gallina's body and that she planned to pave over the hole to hide it.

Tolomello is being held without bail on charges of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and possession of an instrument of a crime.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniamurderdeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicidegun violenceshootingu.s. & worlddead bodybody found
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
DNA leads detectives to crack 40 year old murder case
Man charged after 2 found dead inside South Side home, police say
Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries, claiming they knew of murder
2 arrested in CA after body found encased in concrete in Hawaii home
TOP STORIES
Woman, 72, shot while walking on sidewalk on North Side: CPD
Oscars producer speaks on behind the scenes after Smith slapped Rock
Chicago to give away 5,000 bikes, helmets, locks
Brookfield Zoo opens new 'Ice Age Giants' exhibit
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
Prepaid gas, CTA cards to be made available to Chicagoans: Lightfoot
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: Cousin
Show More
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure
Visit Haunted Trails Burbank or Joliet, Enchanted Castle Lombard
Thompson Center sale finalized, will be completed in summer
Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly warmer Friday
FBI releases photos of Chicago bank robbery suspects; reward offered
More TOP STORIES News