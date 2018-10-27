Bucktown package thief caught on tape

Video from the victim of package theft caught the perpetrator in the act on the Northwest Side Wednesday.The video appears to show a man prying open the door to a condo building at approximately 11 p.m. to access packages that were sitting on a bench. The man then walks out of the building with two packages.The building is located in the 1600 block of North Ashland Avenue in Bucktown.The offender is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5'10" and between 40 and 42 years old.Anyone who recognizes the man should contact police.