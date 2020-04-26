Car enthusiasts help Buffalo Grove boy celebrate 5th birthday in vintage style with parade

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Dylan Rose revved up Saturday morning watching a parade of cars cruise by his front door in Buffalo Grove.The day was supposed to be filled with bouncing around on trampolines in celebration of his 5th birthday party, but COVID-19 created a speed bump."He has actually been a really great sport about it. He hasn't asked at all, but we wanted to do something special to celebrate him," said Dylan's mom Melissa Rose.Melissa reaching out to the community hoping car enthusiasts would swing by since Dylan loves the classics, especially exploring car shows with his grandfather."So loud and so fast," the young boy said.More than two dozen drivers answered the call with rides of all shapes and sizes, burning rubber and even leaving presents.Dylan officially turns 5-years-old on Tuesday, but the party has already shifted into high gear.