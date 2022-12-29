14 domestic-related calls made to Buffalo Grove home before murder-suicide, report says

Records obtained by the Daily Herald show 14 domestic-related police visits were made to the Kisliak home between 2018 and September 2022.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- There are new developments in the murder-suicide in north suburban Buffalo Grove that left a grandmother, a mother and her two young girls dead.

There were other allegations of domestic violence in the home going back as far as 2002. The village of Buffalo Grove posted the reports on its website at www.vbg.org/2830acacia.

Law enforcement said Andrei Kisliak, 39, killed Amilia Kisliak, 4; Vivian Kisliak, 6; Vera Kisliak, 36; and his mother, Lilia Kisliak, 67. He then died from self-inflicted wounds, police said.

All died of "sharp force trauma" injuries, autopsies showed.

A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, move back into her house.

Lake County court records tell a story of increasingly erratic, menacing behavior by Andrei Kisliak dating back to at least July, when the couple began highly contentious divorce proceedings. Among other instances mentioned in court filings, his wife told the court her husband brought home prostitutes, used drugs heavily, followed her as she took their children to school, stole her car and threatened to kill her "and disfigure her in a way that no one will recognize her."

Then, at a Nov. 1 hearing, the couple asked a judge to modify a protective order that had barred Andrei Kisliak from the house and from seeing their children without supervision, and let him move back in.

Judge Marnie Slavin, who in September had ordered Andrei Kisliak jailed for contempt for repeatedly disrupting a hearing with profane outbursts, apparently had concerns as well. A handwritten note scrawled on the order reads "The court strongly advised against this arrangement but the parties wish to proceed by agreement."

Andrei Kisliak was born in Belarus, met Vera through friends and traveled to visit her a half dozen times before they married in Minsk, Lysenko said.

This fall, Andrei Kisliak gave friends a sunny picture of the divorce proceedings and claimed the couple were going to attend counseling and reconcile, Lysenko said. Andrei was especially upbeat after his mother, Lilia Kisliak, moved in to help care for the children in late September.

Court records indicate that the day before the bodies were discovered, a hearing was held to address selling off the Acacia Terrace house, which had gone into foreclosure. It is not clear from court records, but Andrei Kisliak, who was acting as his own attorney after his first two lawyers withdrew from the case, would appear to have attended.

