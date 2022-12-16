Buffalo Grove mother, children killed in murder-suicide memorialized by community

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Dozens of people paid their respects to the Kisliak family Friday at a memorial service honoring the Buffalo Grove mother and her two young daughters who police say were murdered by their husband and father.

Law enforcement said Andrei Kisliak, 39, murdered Amilia Kisliak, 4; Vivian Kisliak, 6; Vera Kisliak, 36; and Lilia Kisliak, 67, police said. He then died from self-inflicted wounds, police said.

All died of "sharp force trauma" injuries, autopsies showed.

"As a community, coming together has been really hard. And I'm so grateful to the Kozmenkos for putting this together and for doing this, because I think the whole community needed this," said Liliya Dzhorayeva, friend and neighbor.

People piled into a community arts center in Buffalo Grove with flowers in hand. Friends and family reflected on beautiful memories shared with Vera, who they described as a wonderful, devoted mother and described by her friends, and her precious girls Vivian and Amilia.

"We would play at the park from nice weather all the way through fall. You expect to grow together and grow up and see the children go to school," Dzhorayeva said.

Neighbors close to the family are still trying to make sense of the murder=suicide, and find answers to something that has no answer.

A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, move back into her house.

Lake County court records tell a story of increasingly erratic, menacing behavior by Andrei Kisliak dating back to at least July, when the couple began highly contentious divorce proceedings. Among other instances mentioned in court filings, his wife told the court her husband brought home prostitutes, used drugs heavily, followed her as she took their children to school, stole her car and threatened to kill her "and disfigure her in a way that no one will recognize her."

Then, at a Nov. 1 hearing, the couple asked a judge to modify a protective order that had barred Andrei Kisliak from the house and from seeing their children without supervision, and let him move back in.

Judge Marnie Slavin, who in September had ordered Andrei Kisliak jailed for contempt for repeatedly disrupting a hearing with profane outbursts, apparently had concerns as well. A handwritten note scrawled on the order reads "The court strongly advised against this arrangement but the parties wish to proceed by agreement."

Andrei Kisliak was born in Belarus, met Vera through friends and traveled to visit her a half dozen times before they married in Minsk, Lysenko said.

This fall, Andrei Kisliak gave friends a sunny picture of the divorce proceedings and claimed the couple were going to attend counseling and reconcile, Lysenko said. Andrei was especially upbeat after his mother, Lilia Kisliak, moved in to help care for the children in late September.

Court records indicate that the day before the bodies were discovered, a hearing was held to address selling off the Acacia Terrace house, which had gone into foreclosure. It is not clear from court records, but Andrei Kisliak, who was acting as his own attorney after his first two lawyers withdrew from the case, would appear to have attended.

