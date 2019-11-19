Buffalo Grove police ID suspect as ex-husband of victim in double homicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Buffalo Grove police have released the suspect photo and car information of a gunman who allegedly murdered a married couple in a "targeted" attack Sunday night in their condominium's parking garage Sunday night.

Anatoliy Ermak, 64, is wanted in connection with the double homicide and is believed to be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback with a Florida license plate reading KCFK75, police said.

Ermak is described as 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 ft. tall with gray hair, police said. He was wearing dark clothing, a dark jacket, and a dark baseball cap, police said.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police were sent to a parking garage of a building in the 150-block of Lake Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. after a resident saw two people unresponsive near a vehicle with blood on the ground.

Officers arrived and determined that a man and woman were both shot to death. They have been identified as 55-year-old Nataliya Ermak,55, and her husband, 69-year-old Roman Frid. Police said the couple lived in the complex.

Police said Tuesday that Anatoliy Ermak is the ex-husband of Nataliya Ermak.

"I was watching the Bears game and we heard some loud bangs, which being Buffalo Grove we didn't recognize that it was gunshots," said neighbor Mike Raemer.

Police said surveillance video shows the suspect followed the victims' car into the garage on foot. The victims get out of their car at about 8:15 p.m., the shooter approaches them and they have a brief conversation before the suspect shoots them multiple times.

After, police said the video shows him flee on foot.

Residents of the Cambridge on the Lake apartment complex woke up Monday morning to investigators on site.

"Oh, it's very quiet and very safe and the neighbors that I've met are wonderful people," said resident Dolores Rengers. "Everybody has been very friendly and helpful here. I'm very happy here. My husband and I are both very happy here."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo Grove police at 847-459-2560.

Anonymous tips can be given to Lake County Crime Stoppers on-line at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com or by calling 847-662-2222.
