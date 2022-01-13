shooting

Buffalo Grove police shooting video released; man, 25, from Elgin killed

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Video of fatal Buffalo Grove police shooting released

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Buffalo Grove police have released video of the officer shooting that killed a man in late December.

Brian Howard, 25 of Elgin had been living with family in the north suburb when he was killed.

Police said officers responded to calls of a man with a gun. They said Howard had two handguns and fired them as while walking towards officers after ignoring commands to drop his weapons.

RELATED: Man shot, killed by Buffalo Grove police ID'd

Howard's family was given the opportunity to see the video before it was released publicly.

A resident who lives near Radcliffe Road and Boxwood Lane said he heard gunfire, about five to six gunshots, just after 12:30 a.m. He called 911, went outside to investigate and found a crime scene.

"I heard a few pops and couldn't discern whether they were fireworks or gunshots, but they did cause me some concern," Robert Foulks said. "Subsequently, after a brief pause I heard several more, somewhere in the neighborhood of four, five or six."

WATCH: Buffalo Grove police give update after officers fatally shoot man


EMBED More News Videos

Buffalo Grove police gave an update early Thursday morning after officers fatally shot a man.



No one else was injured in the incident, but the two officers involved were taken to a local hospital for observation. They were later released.

The Buffalo Grove police chief said that he believes it was the first time an officer in the department has been involved in a police shooting.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting the investigation of the incident.

If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741. For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
buffalo grovepolice involved shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootinggun violenceofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Off-duty CPD officer shoots 3 at Blue Island bowling alley: COPA
Man charged in Kenosha Co. bar shooting feared for safety: lawyer
McHenry County deputies fatally shoot man in Port Barrington
2 killed in Worth bar shooting
TOP STORIES
Pritzker sends help as IL COVID hospitalizations hit record high
Bob Saget death: Comedian recently spoke about battle with COVID-19
Pregnant woman shot to death in Englewood
Cook Co. Sheriff's deputies injure man during South Shore shootout
Off-duty CPD officer shoots 3 at Blue Island bowling alley: COPA
56-year-old man stabbed in broad daylight in River North, police say
3 hurt, including 2 teens, in Little Village shooting
Show More
10th-grade hockey player dies after tragic collision
Chicago's minority drivers more likely to get camera tickets: study
Boy, 14, killed in Near West Side shooting
'60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78
Trial of Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton postponed due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News