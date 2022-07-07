stabbing

2 charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing after previous Burger King altercation

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove.

Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said.

Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with at a Burger King that day, police said. They followed the person to their apartment and attacked them.

Officers responded to the apartment and found the victim, who suffered lacerations to their arm and a puncture wound to the back, police said. They were taken to a hospital, where they are still recovering.

Bruce and Neises were taken into custody on July 4. Both are being held without bail.
