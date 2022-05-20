Funerals begin for victims of Buffalo supermarket shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11856393" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A closer look at what the Buffalo community is doing to help each other following the weekend supermarket shooting rampage.

BUFFALO, New York -- The first funeral will be held Friday for Deacon Hayward Patterson, one of 10 Black people killed in the racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket.Reverend Al Sharpton will speak at the funeral.Meanwhile, the 18-year-old accused of carrying out this mass killing faced a judge while under tight security.Payton Gendron faced the families of his alleged victims for the first time on Thursday.They shared their anguish over the deadly shooting outside the courtroom:"His heart is broken. He half-sleeps. He half-eats. As a mother, what am I supposed to do?" said Tirzah Patterson, the widow of Deacon Heyward Patterson about their son.The FBI has now completed its investigation at the supermarket where this attack played out.It's been released to the company, Tops Friendly Markets, which is vowing to reopen while honoring the victims.