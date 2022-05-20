Funerals begin for victims of Buffalo supermarket shooting

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Funerals begin for Buffalo supermarket shooting victims

BUFFALO, New York -- The first funeral will be held Friday for Deacon Hayward Patterson, one of 10 Black people killed in the racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket.

Reverend Al Sharpton will speak at the funeral.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old accused of carrying out this mass killing faced a judge while under tight security.

Payton Gendron faced the families of his alleged victims for the first time on Thursday.

They shared their anguish over the deadly shooting outside the courtroom:

"His heart is broken. He half-sleeps. He half-eats. As a mother, what am I supposed to do?" said Tirzah Patterson, the widow of Deacon Heyward Patterson about their son.

The FBI has now completed its investigation at the supermarket where this attack played out.

It's been released to the company, Tops Friendly Markets, which is vowing to reopen while honoring the victims.

Victims of Buffalo shooting include regular shoppers, retired cop who saved lives during attack
EMBED More News Videos

A closer look at what the Buffalo community is doing to help each other following the weekend supermarket shooting rampage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfatal shootingal sharptonmass shootingshootingu.s. & worldshooting rampagefuneral
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
10 shot, 2 fatally, on Near North Side
13-year-old carjacking suspect critically injured in police shooting
Marine veteran seriously injured in Irving Park hit-and-run
Could remains in shrinking Lake Mead be tied to Chicago mob?
Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan
Oakbrook Terrace fights back after red light camera permit revoked
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
Show More
Chicago Weather: Hot with showers, storms Friday
AREAA Chicago celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
WI man eats Big Mac every day for 50 years
Chicago 'two-faced' on acknowledging police abuse, filing claims
IL fuel retailers sue over requirement to post about gas tax freeze
More TOP STORIES News