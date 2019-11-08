Buffalo Wild Wings employee killed in chemical incident in Massachusetts restaurant

A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson/AP Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts -- Massachusetts police say one person has died and eight others have been hospitalized following a chemical incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings.

WHDH-TV reports officials responded to reports of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area of the restaurant in Burlington on Thursday where they found a male employee suffering from nausea.

Burlington police say in a release they believe that the employee had breathed in fumes from the cleaning agent.

The employee was taken to Lahey Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police evacuated the restaurant and are urging anyone who was inside at the time and believes they may be impacted to seek immediate medical treatment.

The cause of the chemical incident remains under investigation.

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson released the following statement:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this horrific accident at our franchise-owned sports bar and are working closely with our franchisee and the authorities while they conduct an investigation.

Because the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share any additional comment at this time. Any further questions will need to be referred to the local authorities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsworker deathu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Boy, 14, riding in car shot in head in Albany Park
Prosecutors allege man killed south suburban cardiologist over unpaid rent
From Gary to Texas: Brothers battle Mexican cartels shipping drugs across border
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson announces retirement
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold Friday
Show More
Lake Park High School football coach fired after investigation
CBP patrols river at Mexico border to enforce immigration law, keeps drugs out of US
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home: Source
Mom no longer cooperating in search for missing 5-year-old
Cops release photo of car wanted in Irving Park hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in October
More TOP STORIES News