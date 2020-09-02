Politics

California lawmaker on maternity leave forced to bring newborn to housing vote after being denied proxy

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- A video of a California lawmaker voting while holding her newborn daughter is highlighting the struggle of working mothers across America.

Buffy Wicks represents Berkeley and Oakland in the state's general assembly. She was on maternity leave, having just given birth to her daughter via C-section, when a vote came up on State Bill 1120.

That bill was designed to help ease housing problems in California. It makes it easier for developers to build duplexes in areas zoned for single-family homes.

Wicks strongly believed in the bill, so she requested to vote by proxy, but her request was denied.

So she drove to Sacramento with her 1-month-old, Elly, and made it in time to speak on the assembly floor, with Elly swaddled over her shoulder.



"I was actually in the middle of feeding my daughter when this bill came up, and I ran down on the floor today because I strongly need to pass this bill," Wicks said.

Still, despite the great lengths Wicks went through to support the bill, it failed to pass.

Wicks tweeted she was "absolutely devastated" by the bill's failure.

"Our housing crisis requires us to act, and tonight we failed to do that," she said. "But I promise you this: I will *always* show up for housing - no matter what."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniahealthparentingcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Region 4 COVID-19 restrictions take effect as state reports 1,492 new cases
Driver fatally shot, crashes vehicle on I-57 on South Side: ISP
CFD rescues residents of West Woodlawn building during extra-alarm blaze
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
1 in custody after stolen car crashes into CFD truck on NW Side
Car stolen in South Shore with 4-year-old in back seat: police
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
Show More
Master P creates food brand alternative to Uncle Ben's
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, warm Wednesday
2 new tropical storms continue record setting hurricane season
Operation Legend targets ex-cons with guns
Trump's Kenosha visit draws hundreds of demonstrators downtown
More TOP STORIES News