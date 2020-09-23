Wicker Park building collapses, no injuries reported: CFD

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6511163" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A porch collapsed in Wicker Park Tuesday night, Chicago fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A building comes crashing down in Wicker Park Wednesday morning after partially collapsing Tuesday night.The porch of the building in the 1240-block of North Marion Court collapsed around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. A large response from the Chicago Fire Department as well as building inspectors was apparent at the scene.Chicago fire officials said the porch was attached to the back of a vacant building that is currently under construction. Wednesday morning, the rest of the structure came down.No one was injured in the collapse or the response, fire officials said.Neighbors said it was a gut-rehab. Tuesday night, it became a tear-down."We try to maintain all the buildings in Wicker Park, this is an old building, at least 100 years old, and it's a shame. Just a few years ago, we lost a beautiful Ukrainian church," said George Menninger, Wicker Park Committee.People's Gas responded to the scene and confirmed there were no gas leaks. One neighboring home sustained some damage on its side.