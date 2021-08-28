unstable building

NW IN tower evacuated after 'significant structural distress' found in building's support columns

EMBED <>More Videos

Condo Safety: What to know in wake of FL building collapse

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. -- Nearly 100 people have been moved from a nine-story public housing building in northwestern Indiana after inspectors found serious structural problems.

The East Chicago Housing Authority ordered 94 residents to evacuate from the Nicosia Senior Building on Wednesday, moving them to rooms at three hotels in nearby Hammond, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The action came after an engineering firm found "significant structural distress" from splitting and corroding steel in the 50-year-old building's support columns, housing authority officials said. Much of the 207-unit building was already vacant following many years of troubles with roach and rodent infestations, leaky ceilings and mold.

East Chicago is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

RELATED: Condo Safety: What owners, buyers need to know in wake of FL building collapse

Housing authority Deputy Director Christopher Vincent said he understood residents were surprised by the abrupt moves but that the evacuation was necessary to avoid a tragedy such as the deadly Miami-area condominium building collapse in June.

"We'd rather (residents) be inconvenienced and safe than in a situation where it could be much worse," Vincent said.

The housing authority is paying for hotel rooms for the building's residents and giving them meal money until they can be moved to new homes, hopefully within six weeks, he said.

Officials are awaiting a final inspection report before deciding whether the building can be repaired, Vincent said.

The video featured is from a related report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaunstable buildingbuilding code violationbuilding vacated
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNSTABLE BUILDING
Bourbon warehouse collapses near Louisville, Kentucky
Customers save fast food employees after floor buckles under them
Building bricks collapse, injure 2 on West Side
1 dead after partial building collapse in Bronzeville
TOP STORIES
Lyons brothers claim mother, sister buried in backyard: police
Teen charged in brazen murder of Hegewisch grandmother
US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan
Get vaccinated or get fired: Mayor defends Chicago vaccine mandate
Former clown charged with killing newborn daughter in 1991
Person of interest in custody after 2 shot near Hammond school: police
Woman, 70, killed in Garfield Park hit-and-run ID'd
Show More
Chicago Weather: Humid, very hot Saturday
'Monster' Ida could hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
CPS parents seek clarity over COVID safety plan as school year looms
What does the SCOTUS eviction decision mean for Illinois?
ABC7 Hosea Sanders honored at 'Men of Excellence' award ceremony
More TOP STORIES News