Building facade collapses in Pilsen

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The facade of a building that houses an art gallery in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood collapsed Thursday afternoon, spilling bricks all over the street.

Chicago fire officials said the front wall of the building in the 600-block of West 18th Street gave way at about 2:45 p.m. No one was in it and the time and no injuries were reported.

The owners of the art gallery are now speaking with police and Building Department officials at the scene. Eighteenth Street is closed between Desplaines and Ruble due to the debris. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

There is no word on what caused the collapse.
