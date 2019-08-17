Bullet shatters CPD station window after concealed carry holder shoots back in West Side dispute

CHICAGO -- No one was hurt Friday after a bullet pierced a window of a West Chicago police station when multiple people in a dispute fired shots at each other.

Two males were in custody after their group of four argued with a concealed carry license holder and one of them fired shots, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The concealed carry holder took out their own gun and returned fire, he said.

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. near the Austin 15th District police station in the 5700 block of West Madison Street, police said. A bullet had pierced a window of the station but did not strike anyone.

Officers saw two boy running from the scene and arrested a 16-year-old and 18-year-old, police said. They were being questioned by detectives.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest chicagoshootingchicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana Dunes beach closed after plant releases cyanide in Little Calumet River
Woman fires gun at car leaving funeral repast, kills another guest: prosecutors
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
2 cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to Schaumburg hotel
People wear same underwear for at least 2 days: survey
Man helped murder suspect dispose of Gary woman's body, court documents say
Show More
Democrats defend against 'politics as usual' claims in Court Clerk pick
Man found guilty of murder of off-duty CPD officer in River North
Kim Foxx secures Cook County Democrats' endorsement
Customs computers back up after outage that snarled int'l airport arrivals
Metra train fatally struck pedestrian near Evanston
More TOP STORIES News