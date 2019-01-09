Bullies caught on video pouring water on 11-year-old girl, punching her

Police say the suspects also threw a backpack at the girl and punched her in the head.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn --
There is disturbing video of a nasty attack on a child in Brooklyn.

You can see the suspects pouring water on an 11-year-old girl.

It happened on December 18th at 8 p.m. near Nostrand Avenue and Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay.

It was seen by the victim's mother when it was posted on social media.

Police say the suspects also threw a backpack at the girl and punched her in the head several times before taking off.

The girl and her family moved out of state after the attack, fearing it would happen again.

The first suspect is a male, Hispanic, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

The second individual is a male, black, last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
